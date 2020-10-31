SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.