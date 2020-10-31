Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

LUV opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

