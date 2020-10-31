Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CFO Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,074 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

