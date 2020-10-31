Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Missouri Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SMBC stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Funke bought 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $26,291.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,950 shares in the company, valued at $953,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

