Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

