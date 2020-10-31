Sony (NYSE:SNE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

SNE opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

