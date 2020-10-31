Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

