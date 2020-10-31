Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,279 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.