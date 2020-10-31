Somerville Kurt F Sells 115 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The company has a market cap of $393.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

