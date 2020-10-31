Somerville Kurt F Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

