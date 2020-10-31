Somerville Kurt F Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

