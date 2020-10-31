Somerville Kurt F Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $28.62 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

