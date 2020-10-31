Somerville Kurt F Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.