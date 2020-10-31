Somerville Kurt F Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after buying an additional 641,268 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 35.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,300,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after buying an additional 336,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

