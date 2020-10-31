Somerville Kurt F Has $927,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $652,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

