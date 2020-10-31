Somerville Kurt F Has $6.22 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 9,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average is $303.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.