Somerville Kurt F Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

