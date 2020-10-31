Somerville Kurt F Has $377,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $327.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

