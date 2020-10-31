Somerville Kurt F Has $12.23 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

