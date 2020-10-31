Somerville Kurt F Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.