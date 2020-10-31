Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

