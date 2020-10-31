Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

IPGP stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

