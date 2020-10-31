Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.54. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.04, a current ratio of 32.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

