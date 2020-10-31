Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

