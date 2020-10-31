Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $37.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $932.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

