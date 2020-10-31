Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $37.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $932.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
