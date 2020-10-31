Smith Barney Citigroup Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $59.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 74.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in MasTec by 34.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

