Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

