Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

NYSE:SIX opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

