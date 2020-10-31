Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.55 Million

Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $200.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.10 million to $201.00 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $212.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $864.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.60 million to $889.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $796.78 million, with estimates ranging from $769.95 million to $817.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

