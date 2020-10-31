Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.50. Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 88,605 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.72, a quick ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27.

About Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

