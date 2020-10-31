Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

