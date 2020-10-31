Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) and Cooper Companies (OTCMKTS:COO) Financial Review

Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Eyewear and Cooper Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies $2.65 billion 6.41 $466.70 million $12.35 25.83

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Signature Eyewear and Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Companies 0 4 8 0 2.67

Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $339.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Signature Eyewear.

Volatility and Risk

Signature Eyewear has a beta of 91.24, suggesting that its stock price is 9,024% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Eyewear and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies 11.40% 13.19% 7.46%

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Signature Eyewear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier preimplantation genetic screening, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and screening used in IVF process; micro pipettes; IVF medical devices and systems; and PARAGARD, a contraceptive option. It markets its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

