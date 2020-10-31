Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BSRR opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

