Sidoti Increases ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target to $64.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.83 million, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

