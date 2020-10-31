SI-Bone (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $600.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $211,731.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $83,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,886 shares of company stock worth $8,009,701. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.