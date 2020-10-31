Short Interest in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Declines By 47.8%

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEAL opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.19. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.