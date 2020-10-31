Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Decreases By 45.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

