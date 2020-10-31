Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Rises By 113.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TANNI opened at $25.37 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

