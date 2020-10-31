Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Decreases By 59.3%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

