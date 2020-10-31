Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Grows By 110.1%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of PMNXF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Separately, Macquarie raised Silver Lake Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

