Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rises By 129.7%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the September 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 527.8 days.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.32 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

