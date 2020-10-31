Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Rises By 140.0%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

