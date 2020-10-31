Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Rises By 140.0%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

