Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 58.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 951,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
Shares of NIU stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
