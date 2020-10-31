Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 58.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 951,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.