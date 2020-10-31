Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Increases By 107.4%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magal Security Systems stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.09. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

