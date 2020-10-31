Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Rises By 140.9%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KBSF opened at $2.22 on Friday. KBS Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

About KBS Fashion Group

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

