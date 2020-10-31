Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Rises By 140.0%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ADRE opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

