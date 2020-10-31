Short Interest in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Declines By 58.8%

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CRHM opened at $1.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

CRHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.