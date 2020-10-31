Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 106.4%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

