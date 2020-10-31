Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Decreases By 31.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

