Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expands By 37.6%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $24.67 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.